Senior Developer

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Developer, you’ll be responsible for the development of the clients software. You will have a keen interest in technology and would ideally like to develop your own applications. You should be able to demonstrate an ability to work with various technologies such as C#/.NET 4.0/4.5 (ASP.NET MVC and Web API), React, ASP.net, C# .Net frameworks and jQuery / AngularJS

Requirements

Designs and develops a program in C#.NET/.NET 4.0/4.5 (ASP.NET MVC and Web API), React, ASP.net, C#.

Works with engineers in other departments to define requirements, develop test cases, and confirm functional specifications.

Interfaces with clients to understand their objectives, gather input, and validate design proposals.

Contributes to the creation of production code by identifying issues, performing tests, and making improvements.

Familiarity with Agile software development methodologies, continuous delivery, and provisioning.

Develop very high-performance solutions with extraordinary reliability.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent required

Must have 5+ years of software development experience.

Experience with MVC architecture preferred.

Experience in ASP.Net C# and React required.

Learn more/Apply for this position