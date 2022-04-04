Senior Developer

Apr 4, 2022

Role Purpose:
As a Senior Developer, you’ll be responsible for the development of the clients software. You will have a keen interest in technology and would ideally like to develop your own applications. You should be able to demonstrate an ability to work with various technologies such as C#/.NET 4.0/4.5 (ASP.NET MVC and Web API), React, ASP.net, C# .Net frameworks and jQuery / AngularJS

Requirements

  • Designs and develops a program in C#.NET/.NET 4.0/4.5 (ASP.NET MVC and Web API), React, ASP.net, C#.
  • Works with engineers in other departments to define requirements, develop test cases, and confirm functional specifications.
  • Interfaces with clients to understand their objectives, gather input, and validate design proposals.
  • Contributes to the creation of production code by identifying issues, performing tests, and making improvements.
  • Familiarity with Agile software development methodologies, continuous delivery, and provisioning.
  • Develop very high-performance solutions with extraordinary reliability.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent required
  • Must have 5+ years of software development experience.
  • Experience with MVC architecture preferred.
  • Experience in ASP.Net C# and React required.

