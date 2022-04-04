Senior IT Technician at Metrofile (Pty) Ltd

Job Title : Senior IT Technician

PURPOSE OF JOB

The Senior Desktop Support provides proven senior technical experience and strategic insights to meet the IT needs of staff members of all Metrofile Group companies. The position works in close coordination with both the Service Desk Manager and System Administrators to devise, plan, implement and manage a comprehensive integrated solution.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Leadership Capabilities

Living their Purpose – Identifies and embraces the purpose and values and puts these into practice in their professional life

Influence – Builds relationships and communicates effectively in order to positively influence peers and other stakeholders

Performance drive – Seeks opportunities to challenge self; teams with others across businesses and borders to deliver and takes accountability for own and team results

Strategic direction – Understands objectives for clients, aligns own work to objectives and sets personal priorities

Talent development – Develops self by actively seeking opportunities for growth, shares knowledge and experiences with others, and acts as a strong brand ambassador

Professional Capabilities

Knows the business and industry – Knows how member firm business works and keeps up-to-date on industry activities, marketplace trends and leading practices.

Manages to result – Takes responsibility for assigned areas and contributes to the successful realization of common goals.

Manages and executes projects – Prepares and manages work plans to ensure efficient and timely completion of work.

Solves problems – Identifies and solves problems objectively using analysis, experience and judgment.

Manages quality and risk – Understands and applies quality assurance and risk management procedures in all areas of work performed.

Manages change and ambiguity – Is adaptive and flexible in the face of change and ambiguity.

Technical Competencies

Solid technical knowledge in specific functional area.

Good skills in analysis and report writing.

Fully competent in Microsoft suite, and programs relevant to role.

Competent in Windows and Mac Support relevant to role.

Good understanding of business principles.

Behavioural Competencies

Communicates very effectively both in writing and verbally.

Displays good interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Exhibits strong need for development of self and others.

Focus on delivery.

Is highly adaptable.

Demonstrated focus on quality and strong awareness and management of risk.

Ability to solve problems and to make effective decisions.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES

No supervisory responsibility.

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE and KNOWLEDGE: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

At least Microsoft MTA (Desktop roadmap) certification or MCSA certification (current certification)

Minimum of 3 years of working on a Help Desk or a Desktop Support as a Senior Technician.

Proven track record of successfully working on Service Desk Support Systems.

Strong understanding of hardware, software, networking and infrastructure principles is required along with knowledge of telephony and web principles.

Outstanding communication skills to team and clients.

Knowledge of (ITIL) and service management to deliver outstanding customer services and satisfaction

Strong knowledge in Microsoft Office, Patch Management, Anti-Malware, desktop/laptop imaging, anti-virus and inventory management.

Excellent knowledge of end user devices (PC, Laptop, Mac, mobile) and peripherals.

Advanced working knowledge of configuring and trouble-shooting iOS and Android based mobile devices.

Strong customer service orientation, good written and oral communication skills, keen attention to details with strategic and holistic mind-set, self – motivated and directed.

Ability to facilitate one-to-one and group training sessions.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and changing environment, manage user expectations and potential risks.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft MTA

Hardware

Software

networking

Infrastructure

ITIL

Service Desk

MS Office

Patch Management

Anti-Malware

desktop/laptop imaging

anti-virus

inventory management.

configuring

trouble-shooting

Small Business Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Museum & Library

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position