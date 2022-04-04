Solutions Architect (Johannesburg)

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance, and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients regardless of their level of income or assets to improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To fulfil the role of Subject Matter Expert (SME) and senior advisor on all matters relating to solutions architecture for their respective product, in support of the accountability of the product head.

* To conceptualise, design, and articulate, end-to-end, and full-stack solution designs in relation to specific business value.

* To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and the solution design of any initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision.

Experience

Minimum

* 8+ years’ IT Delivery experience, including a minimum of:

* 4+ years proven working experience in software engineering and development (Cobol and/or Java and/or .NET and/or Python and/or JavaScript)

* Experience in designing solutions but not necessarily fully independent for end-to-end and full stack design

* Experience with Cloud platforms, ideally AWS.

In addition to the minimum experience:

* 4+ years’ proven experience as a Solutions Architect

* Financial Services experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

* Systems architecture principles (IT technologies and software architecture)

* Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

* A solid understanding of modern software development environments

* Component-based and Service-oriented Architecture

* Designing and delivering resilient solutions

* Policies, standards, patterns, and best practices

* Financial Services solutions environment

* Banking business model

* Cloud architectures

* DevOps development culture and principles

* Various development technologies (Preferably. Cobol, Java, .NET, JavaScript, and Python ecosystems)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

Competencies

* Deciding and Initiating Action

* Persuading and Influencing

* Presenting and Communicating Information

* Applying Expertise and Technology

* Analysing

* Learning and Researching

* Creating and Innovating

* Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

* Contactable via own mobile phone

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud

Java

