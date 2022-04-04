Systems Administrator

Systems Administrator

Recruiting a dynamic Systems Administrator responsible for maintaining, upgrading and managing software and networks to be based in Century City, Cape Town

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional with a strong grasp of computer security and familiar with various operating systems and platforms. Pay range on offer is between R30 000.00 to R40 000.00 Per Month dependent on skills, experience and qualifications.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Tertiary Qualification – (Degree / Diploma)

Completed MCP / MCSE – essential

VMWare experience – Certification would be advantageous

Veeam experience – Certification would be advantageous

Proven experience as a Systems Administrator or Network Administrator

3+ years Server Administrator experience

ITIL Foundation – highly advantageous

Cyber Security – highly advantageous

Tech Stack:

Experience with databases, networks (LAN & WAN) and patch management

Good understanding of VOIP and associated Voice Solutions

Knowledge of System Security (intrusion detection systems and data backup / recovery

Strong grasp of computer security

Familiar with various operating systems and platforms

Responsibilities:

Configuring hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements

Performance on daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups

Regular security monitoring will be done in order to identify any possible intrusions

Installation of new and rebuilding of existing servers while maintaining installation and configuration procedures

Researching and recommending innovative, and where possible automated approaches for system administration tasks

You will identify approaches that leverage the company’s resources and provide economies of scale

Repair and recover from hardware or software failures and co-ordination and communication with impacted business units and escalate where necessary

Applying OS patches and upgrades on a regular basis, and upgrading administrative tools and utilities

Configure / add new services as necessary

Performing periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning

Maintenance of data center environmental and monitoring of equipment

Performing ongoing performance tuning, hardware upgrades, and resource optimization as required

Configure CPU, memory, and disk partitions as required

Installing and maintain firewall access rules and policies

Monitoring of communication links

Documentation of procedures and technical implementation

Change control

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

VMWare

MCP

MCSE

Veeam

A+

N+

MCSA

SQL Administration

Server Administration

ITIL

Cyber Security

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position