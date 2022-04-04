Systems Administrator
Recruiting a dynamic Systems Administrator responsible for maintaining, upgrading and managing software and networks to be based in Century City, Cape Town
The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional with a strong grasp of computer security and familiar with various operating systems and platforms. Pay range on offer is between R30 000.00 to R40 000.00 Per Month dependent on skills, experience and qualifications.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed Tertiary Qualification – (Degree / Diploma)
- Completed MCP / MCSE – essential
- VMWare experience – Certification would be advantageous
- Veeam experience – Certification would be advantageous
- Proven experience as a Systems Administrator or Network Administrator
- 3+ years Server Administrator experience
- ITIL Foundation – highly advantageous
- Cyber Security – highly advantageous
Tech Stack:
- Experience with databases, networks (LAN & WAN) and patch management
- Good understanding of VOIP and associated Voice Solutions
- Knowledge of System Security (intrusion detection systems and data backup / recovery
- Strong grasp of computer security
- Familiar with various operating systems and platforms
Responsibilities:
- Configuring hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements
- Performance on daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups
- Regular security monitoring will be done in order to identify any possible intrusions
- Installation of new and rebuilding of existing servers while maintaining installation and configuration procedures
- Researching and recommending innovative, and where possible automated approaches for system administration tasks
- You will identify approaches that leverage the company’s resources and provide economies of scale
- Repair and recover from hardware or software failures and co-ordination and communication with impacted business units and escalate where necessary
- Applying OS patches and upgrades on a regular basis, and upgrading administrative tools and utilities
- Configure / add new services as necessary
- Performing periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning
- Maintenance of data center environmental and monitoring of equipment
- Performing ongoing performance tuning, hardware upgrades, and resource optimization as required
- Configure CPU, memory, and disk partitions as required
- Installing and maintain firewall access rules and policies
- Monitoring of communication links
- Documentation of procedures and technical implementation
- Change control
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- VMWare
- MCP
- MCSE
- Veeam
- A+
- N+
- MCSA
- SQL Administration
- Server Administration
- ITIL
- Cyber Security
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund