Technical Engineer Networks at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Build, Enhance, Monitor and maintain the Banks IT Infrastructure “Data Centre, Server, Network and vendors) using available tools and providing second line support to other departments with problem solving and planning for new implementations
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
- Provide technical assistance, guidance & training to team members.
- Assist with escalated user issues and assist in finding and resolving issues
- Identifying new technologies which could be used to improve current tasks and duties
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Maintains, monitors, and supports the infrastructure environment and/or facilities.
- Diagnoses and resolves complex hardware, software and connectivity problems
- Supports multiple systems for applications
- Work with project teams to understand business needs and Participates in business requirements meetings as needed.
- Performs routine maintenance tasks for infrastructure systems such as backups, patch management and hot fixes.
- Monitors operating capacity in terms of (Utilization, saturation, and expected growth).
- Analyzes health check results and provides feedback
- Recommends changes/enhancements for improved systems availability, reliability, and performance.
- Recommends settings changes to improve performance and reliability.
- Participates in testing efforts and coordinates feedback of test results.
- Provides Level 2 – 3 production support
- Troubleshoots problems by analyzing root causes and evaluating multiple options
- Adheres to security requirements.
- Tests and executes backup and disaster recovery for infrastructure solutions
- Monitors production, outputs, and services to ensure that SLAs, and other quality metrics, are being met
- Documents new or modified infrastructure deployments and systems.
Installs, configures and maintains approved system hardware and software components.
Collects and maintains tracking and configuration documentation and plans.
- Works with vendors and architects to understand their technology roadmaps
- Works across teams to ensure IT system upgrades and update deployments are implemented with minimal impact to production operation.
- Provides support for connectivity or related network/communication issues for the user community.
- Monitors ticketing queue and responds to service requests or incidents.
- Coordinates installation and maintenance work with outside vendors as needed
REQUIREMENTS
Minimum
- CCNA , CCNP, Aruba Switching associate or equivalent – Routing & Switching
- Fortinet NSE4
- LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)
- Aruba Clearpass NAC(802.1x)
Ideal
- Minimum plus the Below
- Azure specific certifications, Administration and networking
- Network Load Balancing
- Wireless (Aruba)
- ITIL certification
Experience:
Minimum
- 3 years as an engineer withing the Infrastructure domain with proven record in Networking, LAN, Wan, Firewalls, SDWan,and Wireless.
Ideal:
- Routing & Switching
- Firewalls (Fortinet)
- Network Load Balancing
- Wireless (Aruba)
- NAC (Aruba Clearpass 802.1x )
- WAN
- LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)
- Azure Networking
- Practical understanding of the following technologies.
- Microsoft Windows including Active Directory & radius services
- SAN and Virtualized environments, particularly
- relating to the Network implications
- Disaster Recovery techniques
- Security
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
- Attention to detail
- Speed of execution
- Risk management skills
- Proactive
- Ability to work under stress / pressure
- Strong customer service skills
- High level of analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong documentation skills.
WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)
- Office bound – Weekly Standby and After-hours support required
