Technical Project Manager

- Successful & timeous order, project and/or site services execution & delivery.
- Technical support to the sales process for all spare parts & technical services as required.
- Identify potential new manufacturing outsource partners and provide recommendations to Service Manager.
- Build contacts & relationships with various levels within our existing supplier base and with potentially new suppliers and keep regular contact with them.
- Perform spare parts and technical services enquiry evaluations.
- Where required, facilitate interaction between Company and customers.
- Support estimation activities and quotation process.
- Support correctness of spare parts and services pricing.
- Support integrity & development of pricing calculation system.
- Support tender preparation & submissions as required.
- Conduct site meetings with Key Account Managers, Service Manager, suppliers & customers.
- Support client tender clarification meetings.
- Conduct supplier tender clarification meetings.
- Responsible to monitor, control, expedite and execute incoming spare parts and services orders
- Ensure completion & finalisation of all job-related contractual formalities.
- Perform quality control & inspection tasks.
- Document control, including Quality Control.
- Resolve any non-compliance reports, warrantee claims, concession requests, etc as required.
Education: Minimum Requirements
- Mechanical Engineering qualification is required (BEng / BTech)
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Good knowledge of either the iron and steel industry or the non-ferrous metals industry is required.
- Prior mechanical experience within an operating plant within operations/maintenance/engineering in one of the above industries is essential.
- An understanding of metallurgical processing plant equipment, components, spare parts and services is essential.
- High competency in reading and interpreting technical and other engineering drawings. Prior experience working with workshops in the manufacture (fabrication & machining) of equipment.
- Proven project management experience
