Technical Project Manager

Apr 4, 2022

Job Description:

  • Successful & timeous order, project and/or site services execution & delivery.
  • Technical support to the sales process for all spare parts & technical services as required.
  • Identify potential new manufacturing outsource partners and provide recommendations to Service Manager.
  • Build contacts & relationships with various levels within our existing supplier base and with potentially new suppliers and keep regular contact with them.
  • Perform spare parts and technical services enquiry evaluations.
  • Where required, facilitate interaction between Company and customers.
  • Support estimation activities and quotation process.
  • Support correctness of spare parts and services pricing.
  • Support integrity & development of pricing calculation system.
  • Support tender preparation & submissions as required.
  • Conduct site meetings with Key Account Managers, Service Manager, suppliers & customers.
  • Support client tender clarification meetings.
  • Conduct supplier tender clarification meetings.
  • Responsible to monitor, control, expedite and execute incoming spare parts and services orders
  • Ensure completion & finalisation of all job-related contractual formalities.
  • Perform quality control & inspection tasks.
  • Document control, including Quality Control.
  • Resolve any non-compliance reports, warrantee claims, concession requests, etc as required.

Education: Minimum Requirements

  • Mechanical Engineering qualification is required (BEng / BTech)

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Good knowledge of either the iron and steel industry or the non-ferrous metals industry is required.
  • Prior mechanical experience within an operating plant within operations/maintenance/engineering in one of the above industries is essential.
  • An understanding of metallurgical processing plant equipment, components, spare parts and services is essential.
  • High competency in reading and interpreting technical and other engineering drawings. Prior experience working with workshops in the manufacture (fabrication & machining) of equipment.
  • Proven project management experience

CV's can be send to

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful.

