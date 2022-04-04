Technical Project Manager

Job Description:

Successful & timeous order, project and/or site services execution & delivery.

Technical support to the sales process for all spare parts & technical services as required.

Identify potential new manufacturing outsource partners and provide recommendations to Service Manager.

Build contacts & relationships with various levels within our existing supplier base and with potentially new suppliers and keep regular contact with them.

Perform spare parts and technical services enquiry evaluations.

Where required, facilitate interaction between Company and customers.

Support estimation activities and quotation process.

Support correctness of spare parts and services pricing.

Support integrity & development of pricing calculation system.

Support tender preparation & submissions as required.

Conduct site meetings with Key Account Managers, Service Manager, suppliers & customers.

Support client tender clarification meetings.

Conduct supplier tender clarification meetings.

Responsible to monitor, control, expedite and execute incoming spare parts and services orders

Ensure completion & finalisation of all job-related contractual formalities.

Perform quality control & inspection tasks.

Document control, including Quality Control.

Resolve any non-compliance reports, warrantee claims, concession requests, etc as required.

Education: Minimum Requirements

Mechanical Engineering qualification is required (BEng / BTech)

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Good knowledge of either the iron and steel industry or the non-ferrous metals industry is required.

Prior mechanical experience within an operating plant within operations/maintenance/engineering in one of the above industries is essential.

An understanding of metallurgical processing plant equipment, components, spare parts and services is essential.

High competency in reading and interpreting technical and other engineering drawings. Prior experience working with workshops in the manufacture (fabrication & machining) of equipment.

Proven project management experience

