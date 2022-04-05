Android/Flutter Developer at Datafin Recruitment

DESIGN cutting-edge new applications while maintaining & enhancing existing apps as the next Android/Flutter Developer sought by an innovative FinTech company. You will be responsible for all aspects of the design including UI/UX, development of app engine, and integration into several APIs. You will require at least 3 years’ overall Android development experience including extensive Android SDK & Kotlin/Dart knowledge, strong OO design and programming in Java (J2EE/J2ME), experience using and creating scalable web-based RESTful APIs and in integration development utilising HTTP, SOAP, XML, JSON.

Integrate technical and application components to meet business requirements.

Code and test program modules that meet design specifications.

Maintain, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications.

Identify configuration changes to applications so that they meet business process requirements.

Identify system deficiencies and implement effective solutions.

Communicate and enforce coding standards.

Create well designed, reusable objects.

Minimum 3 years of overall Android development.

Extensive knowledge of the Android SDK and Kotlin / Dart.

Strong OO design and programming skills in Java (J2EE/ J2ME).

Experience using and creating scalable web-based RESTful APIs.

Experience in integration development (HTTP, SOAP, XML, JSON, etc.).

Demonstrated success in defining and launching mobile apps.

Object Orientated design and development, with use of design patterns.

Using Version Control (e.g., Git).

Advantageous –

BSc. Degree in Computer Science Degree or related discipline.

Experience in Flutter.

Attention to detail.

Deadline driven, accountable, thorough, and professional.

Proactive, efficient and focused.

Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused.

Ability to write code of a consistently high quality.

Reliable, trustworthy and a team player.

