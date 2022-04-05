Business Analyst x 2 -April 2022 at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Business Analyst x 2 (Peromnes grade 8) [Email Address Removed] successful applicant will be reporting to the Senior Manager: Applications.

The Business Analyst is responsible for the management of requirements throughout the requirements lifecycle. This includes requirements planning, requirements gathering and elicitation, requirements definition, requirements analysis, requirements verification and requirements change management

Major Activities

Define and maintain the Business Analysis Framework.

Develop and maintain requirement management checklist.

Develop and maintain templates for requirements development, i. e. requirements gathering and elicitation, requirements definition and requirements analysis.

Develop and maintain requirements traceability matrix template.

Develop and maintain requirements change management templates.

Develop and maintain the requirements change management system (RCM) that is consistent with an integrated project control system.

Identify the business/user needs and constraints.

Organise, document and define business/user needs in the form of a business case.

Organise, document, define and refine business/user requirements and document in a business/user requirements specification.

Analyse user requirements to uncover unexpressed/unknown user requirements and to clarify known requirements.

Conduct requirements verification by performing an analysis of how the requirements are being addressed in the solution design, solution development and user acceptance testing.

Ensure that business cases and requirements specifications are signed off and approved by the appropriate authorities.

Translate user requirements into scope definition and/ or tender documents (tender specifications).

Document requirements changes and ensure they are approved by the appropriate authorities.

Manage the implementation of requirements changes (approved change requests).

Partner with business stakeholders, process specialists, and users to elicit and document business requirements

Provide training and advocate the use of the newly deployed solutions.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field

Certificate of Capability in Business Analysis (CCBA) will be highly advantageous.

Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) will be an advantage.

3 – 5 yearsâ€™ experience in business analysis role

Experience and knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC)

Experience working with business systems and analysis thereof

Experience with systems implementation projects

Experience with system testing and development of test cases

