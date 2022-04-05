C++ Software Developer

An excellent opportunity has arisen within the Development Department. This role focuses on software development, executing projects on a deadline and working in a team.

Responsibilities and Duties

Design clean and simple solutions.

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.

Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors.

Mentor and guide team members to achieve their goals.

Take part in the design of the database and software.

Stay up to date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations.

Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes and standards.

Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed timeframes.

Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle.

Develop and maintain a modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform.

Update system documentation.

Maintain software.

Skills and Experience.

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or similar.

Knowledge or exposure to MS DevOps.

At least 5 years of in-depth programming experience with C#, C++, JAVA, Python.

Unity game engine experience will be advantageous.

Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server.

Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle.

Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns.

A structured approach to software development.

Experience with in-depth testing.

Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e. appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed.

Working in a team on projects.

To stay abreast of new technologies.

Attributes:

Committed to delivering high-quality work.

Taking ownership of work delivered.

Strong communication skills, both oral and written.

Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.

Ability to work individually and with teams.

Commitment to meeting deadlines.

Desired Skills:

Degree

C++

Microsoft SQL

Java

Python

C#

5+ years exp

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

