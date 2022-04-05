Configuration Manager at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The primary focus of this role shall be to deliver the Configuration Management functionary in accordance with agreed processes and procedures, and ensure the functionary provides added value services to all relevant internal and external stakeholders. The successful incumbent shall report to Manager: Information and Risk.

Key Responsibilities:

Establish and administer the Configuration Management System (CMS) for SARAO, ensuring that all users are enabled to use and access the CMS tool

Write and maintain/update the configuration management procedures documentation for SARAO, in line with the ISO 9001 procedures and SARAO system engineering management planProvide CM training to all users and stakeholders on a regular basis, and ensure that all parties understand CM in SARAORepresent, or delegate as appropriate, the configuration management functionary on relevant consortia and working groups that may be established, as may be relevantLiaise with stakeholders regarding capturing of all project documentation in the CMSDevelop, and ensure utilisation by internal stakeholders, CM document templatesUndertake regular audits of the CMSLiaise with system engineering and project management on product breakdown structure(s) (PBS) that is clear and accurate Change management implementation and management of Engineering Change Proposal (ECP) and change notes (CN’s)

Minimum Qualification:

Diploma / Advanced Certificate / NQF 6

Minimum Experience:

5-6 years

National Diploma in an engineering or project management related discipline

Experience:

5 years of experience in a configuration management role within a high-tech engineering, product development environmentUse of Enterprise Bridge (eB), or similar CM software packageProficiency in the use and implementation of the generic CM life cycleSystem engineering processes

Knowledge:

Statutory licensing requirements and processes for construction activitiesProject managementInfrastructure deliveryStakeholder management

Additional Notes:

Have a good understanding of configuration management best practice and toolsHave a positive services oriented attitude and customer approachGood problem solving skillsGood communication and interpersonal skills, and an ability to work with a variety of different stakeholdersBe able to work independentlyBe delivery orientated with an ability to meet deadlinesBe thorough and meticulousBe able to work outside normal hours, and have an ability to operate under pressureThe NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

