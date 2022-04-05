Data Analyst

Do you have a passion for Data, understanding it and applying the right statistical techniques to interpret data into information? If this is you then read on, we have just the right venture for you.
Location:
- Cape Town
Role duties: (but not limited to)
- Collaborate with management to understand and prioritize business and information needs on a global “Client” level
- Develop hypotheses to be tested from the collaborative sessions with the business owners and the BI Business Partner.
- Able to quickly query and process many datasets, extract potential insights, providing reports, summarize and visualize data
- Identify valuable data sources and help to automate collection processes
- First line of “analysis”. Will determine and do preliminary analysis on high-impact hypotheses to be further tested by the Data Scientist.
- Help to scope and determined distinct pieces of work/projects to be undertaken by the Analytics team, in conjunction with the BI Business Partner and Data Scientist.
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Have a strong understanding of how to leverage existing tools and methods to solve a problem
Skills and experience required to make you applicable to apply:
- Relevant qualification in BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics or other relevant fields
- Minimum 5 years of experience in data models, statistical analysis and reporting packages
- Ability to work independently and with others
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
- Strong decision-making and problem-solving ability Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings
- Strategic/action orientation, self-driven and innovative
- Excellent communication verbal and written skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Strong presentation skills and ability to communicate with persuasion at Board level
- Ability to analyse large datasets
- Ability to write comprehensive reports
- SQL experience strongly preferred
- Good knowledge and insight in the “Client” value chain would be advantageous
- Ability to use managing by project principles to manage projects successfully.
- High level of computer literacy in Qlik, Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and assess priorities effectively
Don’t waste time, get those applications across!
Desired Skills:
- statistical analysis
- data models
- SQL
- Qlik
- SAP