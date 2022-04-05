Data Analyst

Do you have a passion for Data, understanding it and applying the right statistical techniques to interpret data into information? If this is you then read on, we have just the right venture for you.

Location:

Cape Town

Role duties: (but not limited to)

Collaborate with management to understand and prioritize business and information needs on a global “Client” level

Develop hypotheses to be tested from the collaborative sessions with the business owners and the BI Business Partner.

Able to quickly query and process many datasets, extract potential insights, providing reports, summarize and visualize data

Identify valuable data sources and help to automate collection processes

First line of “analysis”. Will determine and do preliminary analysis on high-impact hypotheses to be further tested by the Data Scientist.

Help to scope and determined distinct pieces of work/projects to be undertaken by the Analytics team, in conjunction with the BI Business Partner and Data Scientist.

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Have a strong understanding of how to leverage existing tools and methods to solve a problem

Skills and experience required to make you applicable to apply:

Relevant qualification in BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics or other relevant fields

Minimum 5 years of experience in data models, statistical analysis and reporting packages

Ability to work independently and with others

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Strong decision-making and problem-solving ability Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

Strategic/action orientation, self-driven and innovative

Excellent communication verbal and written skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Strong presentation skills and ability to communicate with persuasion at Board level

Ability to analyse large datasets

Ability to write comprehensive reports

SQL experience strongly preferred

Good knowledge and insight in the “Client” value chain would be advantageous

Ability to use managing by project principles to manage projects successfully.

High level of computer literacy in Qlik, Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and assess priorities effectively

