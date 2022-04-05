Data Warehouse Specialist

Data Warehouse Specialist with formal tertiary qualification (IT and/or data analytics) and previous experience with MIS databases, reports, dashboards and data warehouses, required to support, enhance and develop such and to enhance BI solutions to management .

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary qualification – IT and Data Analytics essential

Methodologies experience essential – elicit data requirements, clear documentation skills

Principle experience required – design patters, understanding of Metadata construction, EDW, Domain driven design, Data Marts, abstraction techniques

Minimum 3 years’ data modelling required

Minimum 3 years’ Ralph Kimball data warehouse modelling experience required

Immon data warehouse modelling technique knowledge required

Data normalisation skills (2nd Normal form) essential

Data Transportation experience and knowledge – ETL systems, solid experience of sourcing, staging and uploading, parallel uploading principles, source to target mapping

Advanced knowledge (minimum 4 years) of T-SQL experience essential – Dynamics T-SQL, Multi-threading, Performance optimisation and tuning

Minimum 4 years’ practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software, MS SSAS OLAP software and MS Virtual Studio Data Tools essential

Knowledge of Database Administration advantageous

Expert knowledge in configuration of database hardware resources

Repository type experience – source data from different repositories, MS SQL Server repository experience essential, knowledge of Data Lake, Hadoop and Oracle advantageous

Responsibilities:

Support and enhance existing MIS databases, existing reports and dashboards and existing data warehouses

Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support new databases and reporting, data warehouses and BI applications from requirements and design through to the Software Development Life Cycle

Keep data analytics and management capabilities up to date

