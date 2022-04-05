Developer – Front-End at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

In a world, where the internet and technology have altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses. Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Optimising applications for maximum speed.

Designing mobile-based features.

Collaborating with Back-End developers and web designers to improve usability.

Writing functional requirement documents and guides.

Creating quality mock-ups and prototypes.

Helping Back-End developers with coding and troubleshooting.

Ensuring high quality graphic standards and brand consistency.

Staying up-to-date on emerging technologies.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree in Computer Science or relevant field

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ experience as a Front-End developer

Experience with PHP, WordPress, JavaScript, CSS and jQuery

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

Understanding of layout aesthetics

Knowledge of SEO principles

Familiarity with software like Adobe Suite, Photoshop and content management systems

An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Developer

Front-End

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position