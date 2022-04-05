Integration Developer

About the role

For the Integration Developer role, the company is looking for someone who has had at least 1+ year experience working with the Azure Integration Services to lead the Intergration Develoer role.

key Responsibilities

Develop new functionality using Azure Integration services for Serverless Computing in Azure Integration Services like Logic Apps, Service Bus and Event Grid

Develop with Azure Integration Services to connect cloud and on-premises applications through a unified set of cloud services with Azure API Management.

Develop Enterprise API using REST, JSON, Swagger.

Develop Cloud to Cloud and Cloud to On-Premise Integration solutions.

Qualifications / Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required in Computer Science or Information Systems or Computer Engineering.

3 – 10+ years Development Experience.

+1 year experience with Microsoft Azure.

Experience with integration platforms.

Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD.

Knowledge and experience with integration with other systems and cloud structure.

Experience with creating/maintaining and consuming RESTful API’s.

Must have good knowledge of software programming concepts such Object-Oriented programming, Relational database design and agile methodology.

Preferred Skills

A solid understanding across the Azure platform (Compute, Data, PaaS)

A strong understanding on Azure Integration Services (like API Management, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Service Bus, Storage, Event Grid and App Services).

Proficient in Java, C# and/or .NET Core/Framework with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming.

Demonstrated experience designing, creating, testing, and consuming REST APIs with a focus on flexibility, security and performance

Familiar with various design and architectural patterns.

Understanding of fundamental design principles for building a scalable application.

Experience in working with database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools such as SVN and GIT.

Familiarity with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD).

Ability to learn quickly and adopt rapidly to the latest technologies and best practices.

Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills with the ability to exercise mature judgment.

Possess excellent communication and presentation skills and be able to work in a dynamic environment with rapidly changing environment.

Experience working with both Agile and Waterfall application development.

Experience with integrating with Azure services and integration platforms such as webMethods or Mulesoft.

Desired Skills:

Azure platform

C#

.NET Core

REST API

GIT

CI/CD

Agile app development

Mulesoft

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

