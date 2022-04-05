IT Consultant at Lusona Consultants

Apr 5, 2022

Our client seeks an IT consultant to work on a fixed term project. The candidate needs to have Delphi programming skills and or C sharp skills.

  • Grade 12 (NQF level 4 qualification) Essential.
  • BSc (Information Technology) / (Computer Science) /Software Engineering Equivalent Diploma in software development and Computer Science preferable
  • 5 + year’s Delphi and or C# programming experience

Desired Skills:

  • Delphi Programming
  • C Sharp

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is one of the leading mining companies and this role is based at the head office in Johannesburg.

Learn more/Apply for this position