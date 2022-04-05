IT Consultant at Lusona Consultants

Our client seeks an IT consultant to work on a fixed term project. The candidate needs to have Delphi programming skills and or C sharp skills.
- Grade 12 (NQF level 4 qualification) Essential.
- BSc (Information Technology) / (Computer Science) /Software Engineering Equivalent Diploma in software development and Computer Science preferable
- 5 + year’s Delphi and or C# programming experience
Desired Skills:
- Delphi Programming
- C Sharp
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is one of the leading mining companies and this role is based at the head office in Johannesburg.