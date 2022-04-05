Kitchen Project Manager at Swift Human Resources

Our client who specialise in designing, manufacturing and installation of Kitchens, build-in cupboards, vanities and shopfitting’s is looking for a Project Manager.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Project Management within Kitchen Manufacturing
- Be able to do design and cost of kitchens
- Worked on the following Design programs: Fusion2020 / Winner / Cabinet vision
- Matric
- Must be Deadline driven and
- Attention to detail orientated
If you do not fit the minimum requirements your application will not be considered. Should we not respond within 2 weeks, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.