.NET / C# Developer at Reverside

Apr 5, 2022

.Net / C# Developer

We are looking [URL Removed] Professionals with 5 years solid development experience in WCF and REST web services and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

  • Create efficient and logical solution designs for clients
  • Design and code superior technical solutions
  • Easily recognize system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
  • Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and
    requirements
  • Communicate and enforce coding standards
  • Consistently deliver high­ quality services to clients
  • Possess significant knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures
  • Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object oriented environments
  • Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership role
  • Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model
  • Manage the process of innovative change
  • Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner
  • Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond required training
  • Train other employees through both formal and informal training programs
  • Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions Qualifications
  • Over 5 years of enterprise level experience in IT
  • Solid troubleshooting skills
  • Enterprise experience in maintaining supporting MS SQL Server

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

