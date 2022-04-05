.NET / C# Developer at Reverside

.Net / C# Developer
We are looking [URL Removed] Professionals with 5 years solid development experience in WCF and REST web services and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements
- Create efficient and logical solution designs for clients
- Design and code superior technical solutions
- Easily recognize system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
- Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and
requirements
- Communicate and enforce coding standards
- Consistently deliver high quality services to clients
- Possess significant knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures
- Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object oriented environments
- Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership role
- Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model
- Manage the process of innovative change
- Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner
- Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond required training
- Train other employees through both formal and informal training programs
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions Qualifications
- Over 5 years of enterprise level experience in IT
- Solid troubleshooting skills
- Enterprise experience in maintaining supporting MS SQL Server
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices