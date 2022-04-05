PHP Developer at Reverside

Apr 5, 2022

We are looking for PHP Developer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years of solid development experience in AWS, on Apache servers and is a WordPress site and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Assist with the development and support of the CIB Absa Africa website, running in AWS, on Apache servers and is a WordPress site.
  • Work in an Agile methodology using Kanban ways of working
  • Responsible for production support of the site.
  • Min 3â€5 years as a PHP/WordPress developer
  • PHP Backend development
  • WordPress site management/configuration and setup
  • AWS skills Experience working in an agile environment and agile methodologies CI/CD experience

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

