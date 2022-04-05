PHP Developer at Reverside

We are looking for PHP Developer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years of solid development experience in AWS, on Apache servers and is a WordPress site and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Assist with the development and support of the CIB Absa Africa website, running in AWS, on Apache servers and is a WordPress site.

Work in an Agile methodology using Kanban ways of working

Responsible for production support of the site.

Min 3â€5 years as a PHP/WordPress developer

PHP Backend development

WordPress site management/configuration and setup

AWS skills Experience working in an agile environment and agile methodologies CI/CD experience

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

