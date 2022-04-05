Power BI Specialist

Duties and reponsibilities:

Define and evolve best practice Data Visualisation techniques within Kura

Implement Data Department outputs which demonstrate best practice, using Power BI

Share Data Visualisation knowledge and expertise within the Data Department, coaching colleagues in the use of best practice

Support the creation of any required training materials and the delivery of any communications or user training sessions

Support business users in adopting, and engaging with, Data Department outputs, then use the lessons learned and feedback collected to refine and improve both practices and outputs

Exprience and qualifications:

Essential

Secondary or Further Education qualification in a STEM subject

Evidence of Microsoft Power Platform course completion, including online self-study (e.g. Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn Learning)

Preferred

Microsoft Power Platform Certification

The successful candidate will have the following skills/knowledge/capability:

Essential

Experienced Power BI practitioner, having held lead roles on multiple projects or product developments

Experienced data visualisation practitioner, having deployed best practice techniques on multiple projects or product developments

Experienced data analysis practitioner, having implemented SQL, Power Query, M or DAX constructs to query, transform or process data

Preferred

Understanding of User Experience design principles

The following sector experience would also be desirable:

Good understanding of Contact Centre operations and measurements

Desired Skills:

power BI development

power BI specialist

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position