Power BI Specialist

Apr 5, 2022

Duties and reponsibilities:

  • Define and evolve best practice Data Visualisation techniques within Kura
  • Implement Data Department outputs which demonstrate best practice, using Power BI
  • Share Data Visualisation knowledge and expertise within the Data Department, coaching colleagues in the use of best practice
  • Support the creation of any required training materials and the delivery of any communications or user training sessions
  • Support business users in adopting, and engaging with, Data Department outputs, then use the lessons learned and feedback collected to refine and improve both practices and outputs

Exprience and qualifications:

Essential

  • Secondary or Further Education qualification in a STEM subject
  • Evidence of Microsoft Power Platform course completion, including online self-study (e.g. Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn Learning)

Preferred

  • Microsoft Power Platform Certification

The successful candidate will have the following skills/knowledge/capability:

Essential

  • Experienced Power BI practitioner, having held lead roles on multiple projects or product developments
  • Experienced data visualisation practitioner, having deployed best practice techniques on multiple projects or product developments
  • Experienced data analysis practitioner, having implemented SQL, Power Query, M or DAX constructs to query, transform or process data

Preferred

  • Understanding of User Experience design principles

The following sector experience would also be desirable:

  • Good understanding of Contact Centre operations and measurements

Desired Skills:

  • power BI development
  • power BI specialist

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

