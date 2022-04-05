Duties and reponsibilities:
- Define and evolve best practice Data Visualisation techniques within Kura
- Implement Data Department outputs which demonstrate best practice, using Power BI
- Share Data Visualisation knowledge and expertise within the Data Department, coaching colleagues in the use of best practice
- Support the creation of any required training materials and the delivery of any communications or user training sessions
- Support business users in adopting, and engaging with, Data Department outputs, then use the lessons learned and feedback collected to refine and improve both practices and outputs
Exprience and qualifications:
Essential
- Secondary or Further Education qualification in a STEM subject
- Evidence of Microsoft Power Platform course completion, including online self-study (e.g. Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn Learning)
Preferred
- Microsoft Power Platform Certification
The successful candidate will have the following skills/knowledge/capability:
Essential
- Experienced Power BI practitioner, having held lead roles on multiple projects or product developments
- Experienced data visualisation practitioner, having deployed best practice techniques on multiple projects or product developments
- Experienced data analysis practitioner, having implemented SQL, Power Query, M or DAX constructs to query, transform or process data
Preferred
- Understanding of User Experience design principles
The following sector experience would also be desirable:
- Good understanding of Contact Centre operations and measurements
Desired Skills:
- power BI development
- power BI specialist
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma