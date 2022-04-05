Python Developer

Apr 5, 2022

A renowned organisation is currently seeking a knowledgeable Python Developer to join their team!

Skill Requirements:

  • Extensive Python experience
  • Solid experience with Docker
  • Expertise with RESTful APIs
  • Git experience necessary
  • Django, Swagger experience beneficial

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • docker

