QA Tester LS 2

Apr 5, 2022

We are currently looking for a Quality Assurance Engineer, the ideal candidate must have experience in the testing or agile software development.

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure each release delivers quality to the customer, whilst meeting business requirements.
  • Manual testing of both front and back-end features.
  • Define verification tests/scenarios using aBDD approach.
  • Run regression test suites as part of the sprint delivery.
  • Make sure that API documentation and tests are consistent.
  • Maintain, update, and edit test suites in our test case management tool.
  • Collaborate with other key stakeholders for the feature you are working on e.g., Product Managers, Technical Architects, Developers and Designers.
  • Assist the team in ensuring that automated tests delivered by the team provide sensible coverage.
  • Participate in code reviews for early identification of bugs.

Key skills:

  • Proficient at writing, executing, and maintaining test cases.
  • Experience withtest case management tools, such as TestRail or XRay.
  • Team collaboration using agile methodologies.
  • Able to usetest techniques to ensure correct coverage e.g., BVA, ECP, etc.
  • Experience inexploratory testing.

Extra’s

  • Knowledge of browser developer tools
  • JIRA
  • Git
  • Knowledge of BDD, Cucumber and Java
  • Docker
  • Experience in automated tools such as Cucumber

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and bonus

