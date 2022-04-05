QA Tester LS 2

We are currently looking for a Quality Assurance Engineer, the ideal candidate must have experience in the testing or agile software development.
Responsibilities:
- Ensure each release delivers quality to the customer, whilst meeting business requirements.
- Manual testing of both front and back-end features.
- Define verification tests/scenarios using aBDD approach.
- Run regression test suites as part of the sprint delivery.
- Make sure that API documentation and tests are consistent.
- Maintain, update, and edit test suites in our test case management tool.
- Collaborate with other key stakeholders for the feature you are working on e.g., Product Managers, Technical Architects, Developers and Designers.
- Assist the team in ensuring that automated tests delivered by the team provide sensible coverage.
- Participate in code reviews for early identification of bugs.
Key skills:
- Proficient at writing, executing, and maintaining test cases.
- Experience withtest case management tools, such as TestRail or XRay.
- Team collaboration using agile methodologies.
- Able to usetest techniques to ensure correct coverage e.g., BVA, ECP, etc.
- Experience inexploratory testing.
Extra’s
- Knowledge of browser developer tools
- JIRA
- Git
- Knowledge of BDD, Cucumber and Java
- Docker
- Experience in automated tools such as Cucumber
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and bonus