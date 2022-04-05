Senior Software Engineer

Description

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for working within the Engineering development team to deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolve live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test) and track record of delivering changes, enhancements and new functionality.

Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role:

Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API’s and related services according to agreed project timelines

Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies

Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team

Support and maintain production system(s)

Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation

Continuously identify and solve technical problems

Assist and mentor junior members within the team

Requirements

National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science

Minimum of 5 years+ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework) with the following technologies: MVC, .Net Core, WebAPI’s, SQL Server

Must have working experience with the following technologies: user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ JavaScript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Visual Studio, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID. Git

Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required

Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps and SOA

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and enjoys problem solving

Nice to have: Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g. EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD, Delphi, MySQL, ELK Stack, New Relic

3+ years in the retail, logistics or credit sector is advantageous

Interested candidates should forward their CVs to [Email Address Removed] on or before the 30 April 2022.

Candidates who have not received any feedback from us after 6 weeks of the closing date must consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Verbal communication

Engineering Software

Written Communication

