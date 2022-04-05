Software Developer/Team Lead (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

OWN the technical solutions implemented for the business as your technical & coding expertise as a Software Developer/Team Lead is sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company in Joburg. You will provide technical leadership through coaching and mentorship and be expected to implement good development practices and processes, to maintain high standards of software quality. The ideal candidate must have prior experience in the card industry with at least 4 years in a Senior Software Dev or Team Lead role and possess demonstrated team leadership. Your tech toolset should include the following: .Net, C#, WCF, Angular, RES, Dependency Injection & Module Referencing, MS SQL, Fluent NHibernate, Elastic, Microsoft Enterprise Libraries, [URL Removed] Version 5.0 (Hybrid ISO 8583(1993) ISO 8583(2000)), FuturEX & Cardholder Data EncryptionDecryption methodology (DUKPT).

DUTIES:

Manage a team of Developers & Architects and develop software solutions to meet the needs of the business.

Perform code reviews

Take responsibility for the overall solution being implemented.

Generate and maintain documentation of the solution.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Degree in Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 4 years’ experience as a Senior Software Developer or Team Lead.

Experience as a Developer in the card industry is a must.

Demonstrated team leadership skills.

Experience in Dynamics365 would advantageous.

Languages & Frameworks –

DotNet

C#

WCF

Microsoft Practices Unity (Dependency Injection & Module Referencing)

Angular

REST

Data –

MS SQL

Fluent NHibernate (Poco SQL object mapping)

Logging –

Elastic

Microsoft Enterprise Libraries

User Authentication –

ASP.NET Security (SQL Membership Provider)

Postillion Realtime Integration –

TermApp.ISO Version 5.0 (Hybrid ISO 8583(1993) ISO 8583(2000))

Data Encryption & Key Management –

FuturEX

Cardholder Data EncryptionDecryption methodology (DUKPT)

CRM –

Dynamics365

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Initiative, self-motivated.

Good communicator.

Team Leader.

