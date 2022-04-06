Backend Developer

Purpose of the position

Develop, enhance, maintain and support or recon products to the highest standard whilst ensuring the code is secure and adhere to PCI compliance requirements. The role will involve close relations to other developers, team leads and QA engineers.

Values

Our values are not a snapshot of what we are or what we do, they are a set of interactive mediums from which we gain direction and confidence in everything we do

We promise to:

Have a can-do attitude;

Provide you with an excellent service;

Build great products for you;

Consistently deliver results;

Provide only the highest standards of service; and

Honour, respect and support everyone in our sphere.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Development

o Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic;

o Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code;

o Perform database performance optimization;

o Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases; and

o Use AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components.

Analysis

o Analyze data to determine, recommend, and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system;

o Analyze product needs and requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints;

o Engage with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities for products;

o Engage with analysts, engineers, programmers and others to design systems and to obtain information on performance requirements and interfaces;

o Engage with all internal and external stakeholders on project status, proposals, or technical issues, such as software system design or maintenance;

o Coordinate installation of web pages;

o Design, develop and modify systems, using scientific analysis and mathematical models to predict and measure outcomes and consequences of design; and

o Determine and set system performance standards.

Test

o Develop maintain or direct software system testing or validation procedures, or documentation;

o Modify existing components to correct errors, adapt it to new hardware, or upgrade interfaces and improve performance;

o Monitor system operations and functioning to ensure conformance with stakeholder specifications;

o Obtain and evaluate data on factors such as reporting formats required, costs, or security needs to determine hardware configuration;

o Prepare reports concerning project specifications, activities, or status; and

o Store, retrieve, and manipulate data for analysis of system capabilities and requirements.

Educations and Experience

Back end (3 – 5 Years Experience)

o Microsoft SQL Server

o Solid experience with T-SQL programming writing stored procedures

o Experience debugging stored procedures using tools such as SQL Server Management Studio

o SQL Server Profiler

o Experience identifying and addressing query performance issues

o Experience with processing bulk datasets (100000+ rows daily) into large databases (50million+ rows )

o Experience with Analysis Services

o Experience with SQL SERVER Datatools

o Experience with modular DB’s would be advantageous

Concepts

o SOLID

o State machines

Development Tools

o Azure Dev Ops

o GIT

o Scheduling tool such as Visual CRON would be advantageous

o Visual Studio 2019

General Toolset

o Manage Engine exposure

o Target Process exposure

Experience

o Financial systems

o Agile Development

Skills and Behavioral Competencies

Teamwork orientated;

Strong problem-solving skills;

High levels of conscientiousness;

Resilience and emotional maturity;

Strong in both verbal and non-verbal communication;

High attention to detail; and

Effective organization skills.

Desired Skills:

