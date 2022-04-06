Data Scientist

Apr 6, 2022

Location:

  • Town / City

Primary workplace:

  • Home-base office location
  • Secondary workplace: office-based location which is Cape Town/Centurion.

Qualifications:

  • Post graduate degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering or a related field (NQF level 8);
  • OR a qualified Actuary with data science experience. A Masters degree (NQF level 9) will be an advantage.

Experience:

  • 5 – 7 years relevant experience, at least 2 years of which must have been in a data science environment.
  • 2 years of the above experience must have been in a management or supervisory role. Experience in ICT will be an advantage.

Special Requirements:

  • Strong statistical and mathematical foundations.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Science
  • Statistical models
  • Data Mining
  • Applied mathematics
  • Statistical Modeling
  • Logistic Regression

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

