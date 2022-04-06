Data Scientist

Location:
- Town / City
Primary workplace:
- Home-base office location
- Secondary workplace: office-based location which is Cape Town/Centurion.
Qualifications:
- Post graduate degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering or a related field (NQF level 8);
- OR a qualified Actuary with data science experience. A Masters degree (NQF level 9) will be an advantage.
Experience:
- 5 – 7 years relevant experience, at least 2 years of which must have been in a data science environment.
- 2 years of the above experience must have been in a management or supervisory role. Experience in ICT will be an advantage.
Special Requirements:
- Strong statistical and mathematical foundations.
Desired Skills:
- Data Science
- Statistical models
- Data Mining
- Applied mathematics
- Statistical Modeling
- Logistic Regression
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree