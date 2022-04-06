DevOps Engineer

Apr 6, 2022

Role and requirements:
 Streamline of business workflows and processes by using automation and orchestration tools

  • Analysing business process and customer requirements
  • Create automated processes across a broad spectrum of systems using API’s
  • Systems integration of internal business systems

The Ideal candidate

  • Proven programming abilities in Python, Perl, PHP, Java scripting or other programming languages
  • Hands-on experience with automation technologies such as Ansible / Chef puppet
  • Understanding of security products and secure coding techniques
  • A problem solver
  • Be able to engage with customers to discuss and propose solutions
  • Driven with a track record of delivering results.
  • Works under broad direction, and often self-initiated to improve efficiency of internal systems.
  • Hands-on experience working with Linux, Windows, MySQL, MSSQL
  • Documenting of processes and workflows
  • Highly effective communication, analytical and organizational skills.
  • Attention to detail
  • Collaboration, effective multi-tasking, and coordination with customers and other departments.
  • Ability to work independently.
  • Confident using different IT systems with a strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office products.


Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and Provident fund

