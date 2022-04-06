DevOps Engineer

Role and requirements:

Streamline of business workflows and processes by using automation and orchestration tools

Analysing business process and customer requirements

Create automated processes across a broad spectrum of systems using API’s

Systems integration of internal business systems

The Ideal candidate

Proven programming abilities in Python, Perl, PHP, Java scripting or other programming languages

Hands-on experience with automation technologies such as Ansible / Chef puppet

Understanding of security products and secure coding techniques

A problem solver

Be able to engage with customers to discuss and propose solutions

Driven with a track record of delivering results.

Works under broad direction, and often self-initiated to improve efficiency of internal systems.

Hands-on experience working with Linux, Windows, MySQL, MSSQL

Documenting of processes and workflows

Highly effective communication, analytical and organizational skills.

Attention to detail

Collaboration, effective multi-tasking, and coordination with customers and other departments.

Ability to work independently.

Confident using different IT systems with a strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office products.





Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position