DevOps Engineer

Role and requirements:
Streamline of business workflows and processes by using automation and orchestration tools
- Analysing business process and customer requirements
- Create automated processes across a broad spectrum of systems using API’s
- Systems integration of internal business systems
The Ideal candidate
- Proven programming abilities in Python, Perl, PHP, Java scripting or other programming languages
- Hands-on experience with automation technologies such as Ansible / Chef puppet
- Understanding of security products and secure coding techniques
- A problem solver
- Be able to engage with customers to discuss and propose solutions
- Driven with a track record of delivering results.
- Works under broad direction, and often self-initiated to improve efficiency of internal systems.
- Hands-on experience working with Linux, Windows, MySQL, MSSQL
- Documenting of processes and workflows
- Highly effective communication, analytical and organizational skills.
- Attention to detail
- Collaboration, effective multi-tasking, and coordination with customers and other departments.
- Ability to work independently.
- Confident using different IT systems with a strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office products.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident fund