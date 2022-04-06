Intermediate Software Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a rapidly expanding business specialising in building complete Data and CRM solution in South Africa.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS & DESIGN

Ability to produce technical specifications of small-medium complexity programs

Ability to produce database designs

Ability to provide technical estimates to work

TESTING:

Construct, interpret and execute system and program test plans to verify correct operation of completed systems

Plan, design and conduct test of program; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error free result

SKILLS AND COMPETENCY:

A self-starter who requires minimal supervision and takes ownership of work assigned. Must be able to provide guidance and support to junior developers

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing

Good communications skills (verbal and written)

Experience using different development methodologies by the organisation

Takes ownership of assigned tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from the team lead

Contributes towards improving development/ support process. Focus on evaluating and analysing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions

Work well with others as part of a team

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of 4 years development experience

Must have 2-3 years’ experience using C#

Must have 2-3 years’ experience using ASP.NET (MVC)

Must have 2-3 years’ experience using C# (Windows Forms)

Must have 2-3 years’ experience using WPF

Must have 2-3 years’ experience using AzureDevOps

Must have 2-3 years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server

Azure, Xamarin, SQLite, Windows Store App

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET (MVC)

WPF

AzureDevOps

Azure

Xamarin

SQLite

Windows Store App

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

