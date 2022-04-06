L1 Support Engineer x 2

This role, is a part of the Global Technical Support Team which is responsible for supporting our global customers remotely on a 24x7x365 basis, following a shift pattern.

Qualifications:

Ideal would be a Degree or Diploma in Information Systems ( IT related)

CCNA

Security qualification such as : Security+, FortiGate, Palo Alto, Check Point

Min 1 -2 years Experience with the following:

Troubleshooting network issues – wired and wireless Understand Network fundamentals – VLAN’s, Setting up VPN, Configure Network switches

Firewalls – Setting up, troubleshooting and upgrading ( Palo Alto, FortiGate, Checkpoint etc)

Experience on SIEM – Security Information Event Management System

End point security (enterprise) Palo Alto Cortex XDR, McAfee, CISCO, Trend Micro, etc

Be willing to work shifts

