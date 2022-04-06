People Data Analyst – HRIS
Location: La Lucia
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
There is an exciting new position available for a People Data Analyst at an excellent financial services concern.
The People Data Analyst will be responsible for gathering, processing, and translating qualitative and quantitative people data into meaningful information for informed workforce planning by leadership to enhance effective business operations through its people.
Qualifications and Experience:
- A completed tertiary qualification in related quantitative field (Statistics, Commerce, Data Management or equivalent)
- Proficient in Microsoft Office products
- Knowledge of HR business processes and terminology
- Experience with HRIS systems essential
- Minimum 2-3 years’ Data Analysis experience in a professional working environment
Desired Skills:
- People Data Analyst
- People Data
- Informed Workforce Planning
- Business Operations Enhancement
- Statistics
- Commerce
- Data Management
- HR Business Processes
- HR Business Terminology
- HRIS
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
An excellent financial services concern
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus