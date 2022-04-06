People Data Analyst – HRIS

Apr 6, 2022

People Data Analyst – HRIS

Location: La Lucia
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

There is an exciting new position available for a People Data Analyst at an excellent financial services concern.

The People Data Analyst will be responsible for gathering, processing, and translating qualitative and quantitative people data into meaningful information for informed workforce planning by leadership to enhance effective business operations through its people.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • A completed tertiary qualification in related quantitative field (Statistics, Commerce, Data Management or equivalent)
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office products
  • Knowledge of HR business processes and terminology
  • Experience with HRIS systems essential
  • Minimum 2-3 years’ Data Analysis experience in a professional working environment

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

An excellent financial services concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

