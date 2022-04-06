People Data Analyst – HRIS

Location: La Lucia

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

There is an exciting new position available for a People Data Analyst at an excellent financial services concern.

The People Data Analyst will be responsible for gathering, processing, and translating qualitative and quantitative people data into meaningful information for informed workforce planning by leadership to enhance effective business operations through its people.

Qualifications and Experience:

A completed tertiary qualification in related quantitative field (Statistics, Commerce, Data Management or equivalent)

Proficient in Microsoft Office products

Knowledge of HR business processes and terminology

Experience with HRIS systems essential

Minimum 2-3 years’ Data Analysis experience in a professional working environment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

An excellent financial services concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

