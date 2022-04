PSG Full stack Developer

A hybrid WFH / In office role with a dynamic and talented team ,

Requirements-

● Frameworks like Angular 2+, React, Vue, etc

● Working with any Spring modules

● Springboot

● Minimum: Java 8 competence

● Strong knowledge of sql databases

● Rest API development

● Microservice development

Desirable extras-

● Solid knowledge of Promises, Observables & RxJS

● Javascript Testing Frameworks like MochaJS, Jasmine, Karma, Jest, Marble, etc

● Java Testing Frameworks like, Mockito, Powermock, JUnit5, RestAssured, etc

● Good understanding of Mocking, Spying, Stubbing

● Working knowledge of Webpack

● Functional programming in Java

● Reactive programming in Java

● Cloud development and/or migrations

● Devops practices and methodologies

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and bonus ++

Learn more/Apply for this position