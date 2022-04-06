PSG Full stack Developer

A hybrid WFH / In office role with a dynamic and talented team ,

Requirements-

â— Frameworks like Angular 2+, React, Vue, etc

â— Working with any Spring modules

â— Springboot

â— Minimum: Java 8 competence

â— Strong knowledge of sql databases

â— Rest API development

â— Microservice development

Desirable extras-

â— Solid knowledge of Promises, Observables & RxJS

â— Javascript Testing Frameworks like MochaJS, Jasmine, Karma, Jest, Marble, etc

â— Java Testing Frameworks like, Mockito, Powermock, JUnit5, RestAssured, etc

â— Good understanding of Mocking, Spying, Stubbing

â— Working knowledge of Webpack

â— Functional programming in Java

â— Reactive programming in Java

â— Cloud development and/or migrations

â— Devops practices and methodologies

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and bonus ++

