PSG Full stack Developer

A hybrid WFH / In office role with a dynamic and talented team ,
Requirements-
â— Frameworks like Angular 2+, React, Vue, etc
â— Working with any Spring modules
â— Springboot
â— Minimum: Java 8 competence
â— Strong knowledge of sql databases
â— Rest API development
â— Microservice development
Desirable extras-
â— Solid knowledge of Promises, Observables & RxJS
â— Javascript Testing Frameworks like MochaJS, Jasmine, Karma, Jest, Marble, etc
â— Java Testing Frameworks like, Mockito, Powermock, JUnit5, RestAssured, etc
â— Good understanding of Mocking, Spying, Stubbing
â— Working knowledge of Webpack
â— Functional programming in Java
â— Reactive programming in Java
â— Cloud development and/or migrations
â— Devops practices and methodologies
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical and bonus ++