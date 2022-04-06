PSG Full stack Developer

Apr 6, 2022

A hybrid WFH / In office role with a dynamic and talented team ,

Requirements-
â— Frameworks like Angular 2+, React, Vue, etc
â— Working with any Spring modules
â— Springboot
â— Minimum: Java 8 competence
â— Strong knowledge of sql databases
â— Rest API development
â— Microservice development
Desirable extras-
â— Solid knowledge of Promises, Observables & RxJS
â— Javascript Testing Frameworks like MochaJS, Jasmine, Karma, Jest, Marble, etc
â— Java Testing Frameworks like, Mockito, Powermock, JUnit5, RestAssured, etc
â— Good understanding of Mocking, Spying, Stubbing
â— Working knowledge of Webpack
â— Functional programming in Java
â— Reactive programming in Java
â— Cloud development and/or migrations
â— Devops practices and methodologies

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical and bonus ++

