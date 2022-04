Senior C ++ Developer – Information

Our client is looking for a qualified, experienced Senior C++ Developer with at least 5 or more years experience.

Key Performance Areas

A technical job concerned with software programming in C/C++ developing & maintaining visual & non-visual/service applications.

Conceive, design, and test logical structures for solving problems by computer.

Analysis of relevant standards.

Understand project / product requirements from a technical perspective

Produce and review baseline documentation that collectively defines the solution.

Review requirements, specifications related to the proposed solution.

Follow the software development plan

Write, test, and maintain the detailed instructions, called programs that computers must follow to perform their functions.

Write programs according to the specifications determined primarily by computer software

engineers and systems analysts.

Code detailed designs from design specifications, according to best practices and software coding standard.

Perform the testing and debugging.

Produce test code (unit tests) to drive all functionality, including error paths

Ongoing support throughout lifecycle of the product (or until the support responsibility has been re-allocated), to all departments and customers as and when required.

Update, repair, modify, and expand existing programs

Build, test and implement the software solution, including any amount of coding that may be necessary. A small project may require end to end detail involvement.

Be thoroughly familiar with company standards and procedures.

Maintain all development documentation under configuration and source control as per company standards (incl. Source, documentation, assembly drawings, etc.)

Ensure completion of deliverables by prescribed milestones, with proactive feedback.

Continual feedback from / to spec and throughout process

Configuration management of data: know the documentation requirements for the project / product.

Ensure the documentation is completed according to the best practices guidelines and the content is adequate and appropriate

Project Execution

Participate in project definition and project planning giving detailed inputs in Statements ofWork to the project manager as and when requested.

Test, integrate and even maintain the software as it may be required at any particular time.

24 Hour standby

Qualifications

Relevant degree in the engineering field or alternatively a proven in-house track recordthrough an engineering career.

Experience

More than 2 years’ experience as a Programmer

Specialist Skills required

Software design

Software language exposure: Primarily C/C++ experience

TCP/IP communication

Knowledge of records/structures and binary data storage

Knowledge of binary & hexadecimal numeral system. i.e. understanding of binary data (bits & bytes)

Development of dll’s & dll interfacing a plus.

Databases (Basic SQL)

Office tools

The successful applicant must have:

Appropriate technical domain

Be familiar with Systems Concepts and Standards.

Software Engineering

Computing Systems Design

Computer Programming

Technical Documentation

Knowledge of Quality Assurance techniques,

Be familiar with company policies and procedures relating to software development.

Develop and understanding of the complete testing life cycle, including developing test cases and test plans.

Teamwork

Communicate with other team members; share knowledge; share resources; seek assistance

Acknowledges and appreciates each team member’s contributions.

Train and assists more junior programmers

Endeavour to always satisfy or exceed performance expectations at all times

Meet deadlines or other requirements, as specified by management, which are under yourcontrol

Improve skills and competencies by identifying own training needs and proposing courses

Be self-motivated, by taking an interest in the job, and obtaining satisfaction from the achievement of a job well done.

Proactively endeavor to resolve de-motivating factors or circumstances thereby contributing to job satisfaction

Take ownership of responsibilities and ability to work both independently with minimal supervision, as well as part of a team

Desired Skills:

C ++ Developer

TCP/IP communication

binary data

Software Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

