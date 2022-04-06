SOC Analyst

Apr 6, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and use cases for monitoring and handling different types of security events
  • Threat intelligence gathering to ensure detection methods are effective against current threats
  • Monitoring alert queues, responding to security alerts and incidents
  • Managing vulnerability management process and ensure vulnerabilities are remediated within SLA
  • Ensure that vulnerability management tools are deployed appropriately, that results are accurate and remediation activities appropriately prioritised
  • Manage and configure security toolsets to ensure optimal use and coverage
  • Manage cybersecurity incidents through to resolution
  • Work with both internal and external partners to investigate, remediate, and clean up after security incidents
  • Mentoring and training of junior SOC analysts
  • Prepare detailed intelligence reports, providing information on findings, status and progress of investigations, as well as vulnerability and risk factors.
  • Requirements:
  • 5 – 10 years experience in cyber security
  • Thorough OS knowledge across Windows and Linux
  • Advanced networking experience including assessing suspicious network activity
  • Dealing with third parties and instructing them on findings
  • Incident management and escalation process
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Experience implementing leading best practice procedures
  • Experience of working as part of a global team, both internally and via 3rd parties
  • Understanding of Malware capabilities, attack vectors, propagation and impact.
  • Preferred technology experience: Cortex XDR, XSOAR, SIEM, IDS/IPS,vulnerability scanning tools, web application penetration testing tools,
  • Good understanding of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001,OWASP Top 10 and CIS Top 20
  • Knowledge of system administration, scripting and operating system hardening techniques

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and Provident fund

