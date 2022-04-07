Application Support Specialist (3 Years Fixed Term Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

OVERALL PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To provide technical application support to all users within the company. Provide support relating to various applications, system-level software, enhancements of applications and assist with analysing the necessary application requirements
EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION
MINIMUM
Nation Diploma in IT or related qualification
IDEAL
Degree in Information Technology and
Jasper Server Qualification, Java WS
Java Web Services framework
TITLE / FUNCTION MINIMUM TIME SPENT IN JOB
- Application Maintenance & Support 3-5 Years
- Java Programming 3-5 Years
KEY OUTPUTS:
- Software Analyses & Testing
- Systems Development & Configuration
- Software Upgrades
- System Enhancements
- System Maintenance and Support
- Systems Integration