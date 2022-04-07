Application Support Specialist (3 Years Fixed Term Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

OVERALL PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide technical application support to all users within the company. Provide support relating to various applications, system-level software, enhancements of applications and assist with analysing the necessary application requirements

EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION

MINIMUM

Nation Diploma in IT or related qualification

IDEAL

Degree in Information Technology and

Jasper Server Qualification, Java WS

Java Web Services framework

TITLE / FUNCTION MINIMUM TIME SPENT IN JOB

Application Maintenance & Support 3-5 Years

Java Programming 3-5 Years

KEY OUTPUTS:

Software Analyses & Testing

Systems Development & Configuration

Software Upgrades

System Enhancements

System Maintenance and Support

Systems Integration

