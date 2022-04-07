BI Developer

Key Performance Areas
- Development environment, develop, upgrade and support
- Setup and configure new Reports using Client specifications
- Test working of new and existing Reports
- Analyse Data in database regarding Report Specifications
- Query database using SQL
- Investigate Data issues in Database pertaining to Reports
- Migrating of Sybase Database to MS Sql Database
- Analyse existing archive procedures
- Assist DBA’s when help is required
- Write and implement new archive procedures into other Databases for reporting purposes Documentation for Configuration of Collectors
- Assistance on setting up some legacy applications in the Company on new desktops
Competencies
Qualifications
- Degree or Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science
- Completion of a Microsoft Database qualification
Experience
- Extensive use of Standard Query Language
- SQL, T-SQL, MSSQL
- SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience
- Programming knowledge / Project Management / Resource Management / Network Knowledge / OS Admin knowledge advantageous
- 2 years SQL Database Programming in a highly pressurized environment
Desired Skills:
- Standard Query Language
- SQL
- T-SQL
- MSSQL
- SSIS
- SSRS and Analysis Services experience
- Database Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree