Business Analyst (12 month fixed term contract)

12 month fixed term contract

My client is looking for a Business Analyst to provide business analysis activities to the Project Management office, analysis, and facilitation support to the business with the aim of identifying the most effective solutions to business needs.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma related qualification (NQF 7)

A formal qualification in Business Analysis

Experience:

5-7 years experience in Business Analysis or Process Analysis

2 years on a supervisory levels

Duties and responsibilities:

Interviews, document analysis, requirements workshop, use cases, site visits, business process descriptions, and task and workflow analysis.

Critically evaluate information gathered.

Communicate with internal and external stakeholders

Document and maintain business process documents and standard operating procedures

Analyse and improve business processes.

Business process mapping and modelling.

Ensure approval of business processes for good corporate governance.

Design and implementation of new or modified business processes and organisational structures

Maintaining and improving customer service delivery.

Implement best practices and ensure process objectives are met

Support of project delivery and improving business operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Proactively communicate and collaborate with business to analyse information needs and functional requirements.

Business Case Preparation and Benefits Realization

Implement changes to requirements, specifications, business processes, and recommendations related to the proposed solution.

Assist business units through the development of business cases and obtains approval of senior management to proceed.

Conduct market and jurisdictional scans to understand potential solutions, best practices, benefits, and cost-drivers related to the opportunity

Evaluate potential solutions to ensure that they meet business requirements.

Analyze and model the current state of a service, function, or business process to create a complete picture of the existing process flow.

Conduct analysis and service improvement reviews across the business, developing and presenting business case justification.

Identify client organisation’s strengths and weaknesses and suggests areas of improvement.

Implement changes on requirements, specifications, business

Project Delivery

Responsible for the creation of an accurate business requirements document and obtaining stakeholder and senior management’s approval.

Conduct management interviews, and research, and facilitate multi-stakeholder sessions to elicit detailed business requirements.

Perform analysis and facilitates stakeholder consensus

Ensure all business requirements, design components, and testing elements are being addressed by the project.

Develop functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements.

Facilitation of team and client meetings.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

process analyst

