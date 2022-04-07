Developer – BI at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

One of SA’s leading employers is looking for a Tech Support resource. You will have the opportunity to work with an international team, be involved with big data, machine learning and to work with online condition monitoring. This is a permanent position offering one of the most generous pension benefits, medical, bonuses and paid training.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing solutions and engaging with stakeholders.

Developing well-designed, reliable high-quality solutions.

Adhering to agreed standards and best practices.

Troubleshooting incidents and supporting existing solutions.

Assisting with documentation and quality assurance of solutions.

Analysing current processes and suggesting improvements.

Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.

Gathering and analysing requirements.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Engineering.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

2 years’ relevant experience e.g. integration, low-code development or BI is preferable.

Experience in at least two coding languages (Java / C# / JavaScript / Groovy, etc.).

Keen interest in data and software.

Excellent and professional communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with excellent problem solving abilities.

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

Low-code app development experience is beneficial.



Qlik Sense experience is beneficial.



SQL and/or PostgreSQL experience is beneficial.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Developer

BI

Software Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position