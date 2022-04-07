Head Of Business Analysis

A leading organisation is looking for a Head Of Business Analysis to join their team. The main purpose of the role is the management and leadership of a team of business analysts and the development of the business analysis capability. The Business Analysis practice will align with all areas of project delivery.

Responsibilities:

Build, lead, manage and mentor a team of Analysts. Drive the growth of the BA Capability to capture and share best-practice analysis knowledge. Drive the adherence to the ways of working.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

8 Years of Business Analysis experience in Banking/Asset Management/International Banks/Corporate and Investment Banking. Managerial Experience. JIRA Experience. Experience in Agile Projects.

EE Disclaimer: Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companyâ€™s Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

POPIA Disclaimer: Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Application Unsuccessful Disclaimer: Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.

Learn more/Apply for this position