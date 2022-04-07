Intermediate Front-end Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client is looking for an Intermediate Front-end Software Engineer
Hybrid WFH role, CPT. Brilliant company, crypto currency industry.
Amazing culture, benefits and career move.
Salary is dependent on experience.
General Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience as a Front-End Software Developer,
- Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3
- Proficient understanding of server-side css pre-processing frameworks, such as LESS and SASS.
- Proficient understanding of utility based css frameworks, such as TailwindCSS.
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, TypeScript, ES6 including DOM manipulation.
- Good understanding of modern frameworks – ReactJS, KnockoutJS, AngularJS
- Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)
- Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring the application will adhere to them
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
- Experience integrating with RESTful API’s
- Experience working with common front-end tools such as Babel, Webpack and NPM.
Core Requirements:
- Proficient with React development
- Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment
- GIT, Azure Pipelines.
- Experience with automated testing
- Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.
- Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation
- Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes
- Forensic attention to detail