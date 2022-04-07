Intermediate Front-end Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client is looking for an Intermediate Front-end Software Engineer

Hybrid WFH role, CPT. Brilliant company, crypto currency industry.

Amazing culture, benefits and career move.

Salary is dependent on experience.

General Requirements:

5+ years’ experience as a Front-End Software Developer,

Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3

Proficient understanding of server-side css pre-processing frameworks, such as LESS and SASS.

Proficient understanding of utility based css frameworks, such as TailwindCSS.

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, TypeScript, ES6 including DOM manipulation.

Good understanding of modern frameworks – ReactJS, KnockoutJS, AngularJS

Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)

Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring the application will adhere to them

Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use

Experience integrating with RESTful API’s

Experience working with common front-end tools such as Babel, Webpack and NPM.

Core Requirements:

Proficient with React development

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment

GIT, Azure Pipelines.

Experience with automated testing

Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.

Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes

Forensic attention to detail

Learn more/Apply for this position