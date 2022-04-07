Intermediate Java Developer

Intm Java Development opportunity to be situated in Stellenbosch on a Hybrid model. You will research, analyze and evaluate requirements for existing and new software applications. You will also be involved on the entire SDLC which involves designs, development, testing and maintaining software solutions.
Requirements:
- Degree/Diploma in Software / Computer Science
- 3+ years development experience
- Experience on entire SDLC
- Jira, Confluence and other ticketing system experience
- Database Design
- Java8
- HTML5, JavaScript, Typescript, CSS, Node.js and [URL Removed] PostgreSql and other relational databases
- Experience in CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Bamboo, Bitbucket Pipelines
- Proficient in source control tools
- Experience with containerisation (Docker)
- Experience with Linux (SSH, monitoring logs, etc)
- ElasticSearch, Logstash, Kibana and cloud technologies will be advantageous
KPA’s:
- Constructs and implements software platforms at Application and enterprise sub-system level
- Understands system functionality at enterprise sub-system level
- Understands and interprets complex technical system specifications
- JAD sessions
- Produces technical and user documentation
- Work with a project team
