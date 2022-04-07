Java Developer at Reverside

Apr 7, 2022

Junior Java Developer Role

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 2 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills required:

  • Java EE and SE(IntelliJ)
  • jsf,jsp
  • OOP
  • Pl/SQL
  • jboss,Apache
  • Jira,confluence
  • Agile
  • unit testing
  • xml
  • git

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

