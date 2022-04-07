Java Developer at Reverside

Junior Java Developer Role

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 2 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills required:

Java EE and SE(IntelliJ)

jsf,jsp

OOP

Pl/SQL

jboss,Apache

Jira,confluence

Agile

unit testing

xml

git

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

