Java Developer at Reverside

Junior Java Developer Role
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 2 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills required:
- Java EE and SE(IntelliJ)
- jsf,jsp
- OOP
- Pl/SQL
- jboss,Apache
- Jira,confluence
- Agile
- unit testing
- xml
- git
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices