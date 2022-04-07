Junior IT Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry has a position available for a Junior IT Technician in their organization based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
  • 2 years or more Support experience.
  • Microsoft OS Experience essential.
  • Office 365 experience advantageous.
  • Valid driver’s license.
  • Own reliable transport is essential.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide 1st Line Support.
  • Customer interaction.
  • Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
  • Printer and print server settings.
  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
  • Update management on progress.
  • Update internal systems with all work carried out.
  • Update call administrators on progress.
  • Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.
  • Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

