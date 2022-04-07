Junior IT Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry has a position available for a Junior IT Technician in their organization based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

2 years or more Support experience.

Microsoft OS Experience essential.

Office 365 experience advantageous.

Valid driver’s license.

Own reliable transport is essential.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide 1st Line Support.

Customer interaction.

Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

Printer and print server settings.

Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

