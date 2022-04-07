MI Administrator at Merchants

The purpose of this role is to deliver operations reports, import data into templates provided and develop reports that will assist the operations to make informed decisions.

Reporting and Forecasts

Delivers timely and meaningful reporting to the Business Unit which adhere to specification

Continuous improvement of the reports provided to the Business Unit

Forecasts volumes and resources

Regularly reviews and makes improvements to daily, weekly and monthly schedules which enables the operations to meet targets

Monitors and advises on attrition and headcount requirements

Delivers short-term and long-term forecasting

Maintenance

Collects all data to centralise in one repository

Backs up and maintains all Management Information systems

Desired Skills:

oral and written

customer service orientation

planning and organising

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position