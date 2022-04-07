MI Administrator at Merchants

The purpose of this role is to deliver operations reports, import data into templates provided and develop reports that will assist the operations to make informed decisions.
- Reporting and Forecasts
- Delivers timely and meaningful reporting to the Business Unit which adhere to specification
- Continuous improvement of the reports provided to the Business Unit
- Forecasts volumes and resources
- Regularly reviews and makes improvements to daily, weekly and monthly schedules which enables the operations to meet targets
- Monitors and advises on attrition and headcount requirements
- Delivers short-term and long-term forecasting
- Maintenance
- Collects all data to centralise in one repository
- Backs up and maintains all Management Information systems
Desired Skills:
- oral and written
- customer service orientation
- planning and organising
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance bonus