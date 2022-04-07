Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Industry : Finance / Investment

Period : 12 months

Hybrid work model

Required

Migration project management

Graduate with IT or Commerce background

Minimum of 5 years senior project management experience

Needs a solid technical background with business project understanding

Must have financial services experience, ideally in investment side of business

Project is primarily a platform decommission, with rebuild of data to and from data repository

Agile

Competencies

Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives

Problem-solving thinking skills

Performance driven and results oriented

Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities

Work equally well independently and as part of a team

Contributing to team success

Client service oriented

Influencing and gaining commitment

Negotiating skills

Adaptability

Attributes

Honesty, integrity and respect

Positive enthusiastic can do attitude

Teaming

Persistence and resilience

Driven to perform under pressure

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project Manager

migration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position