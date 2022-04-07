Ruby on Rails Developer at RecruiTech

We are looking for a Ruby on Rails Developer responsible for managing the interchange of data between the server and the users. Your primary responsibilities might vary from: (1) design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code, (2) integration of data storage solutions, (3) integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic, and (4) identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Requirements:

5+ years of professional experience in software development

Experience with Ruby on Rails

Good understanding of the syntax of Ruby and its nuances

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming

Good understanding of server-side templating languages

Good understanding of server-side CSS pre-processors

Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3

Familiarity with concepts of MVC, Mocking, ORM, and RESTful

A knack for writing clean, readable Ruby code

Ability to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system

Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes

Able to implement automated testing platforms and unit tests

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Familiarity with development aiding tools

Experience with system architecture or leading a software team is a strong advantage

Full-time availability is a strong advantage

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

