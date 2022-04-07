Ruby on Rails Developer at RecruiTech

We are looking for a Ruby on Rails Developer responsible for managing the interchange of data between the server and the users. Your primary responsibilities might vary from: (1) design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code, (2) integration of data storage solutions, (3) integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic, and (4) identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of professional experience in software development
- Experience with Ruby on Rails
- Good understanding of the syntax of Ruby and its nuances
- Solid understanding of object-oriented programming
- Good understanding of server-side templating languages
- Good understanding of server-side CSS pre-processors
- Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3
- Familiarity with concepts of MVC, Mocking, ORM, and RESTful
- A knack for writing clean, readable Ruby code
- Ability to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system
- Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
- Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Able to implement automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Familiarity with development aiding tools
- Experience with system architecture or leading a software team is a strong advantage
- Full-time availability is a strong advantage
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information
Desired Skills:
- 5+ years of professional experience in software development
- Experience with Ruby on Rails
- JavaScript
- HTML5
- CSS3
- MVC
- Mocking
- ORM
- RESTful
- Ember.js
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree