SAP Finance Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Scope of work:

Assist with IFRS 17 full balance sheet, income statement (both IFRS and Shareholder fund), and notes testing.

Tasks include:

Review and testing of integration between the following source systems and fund accounting engine:

S/4HANA General Ledger

SAP IA

Overlay Model

Review and testing of automation programmed in the FAE to generate IFRS 17 results

Testing the HFM integration between FAE and HFM to ensure that accounts are populated correctly.

Review and testing of consolidated IFRS 17 results within HFM

Assist with the build of extracts to populate HFM input packs. Linking the extracts to the HFM Input pack

Assist with the rebuild of key workbooks and reports

Experience:

Bachelor of Commerce qualification or equivalent

Recent Long Term Insurance experience is critical

Understanding of accounting systems

Sound Financial Services Industry and preferably Insurance Industry knowledge

The following experience would be an advantage, however not required

HFM experience

Finance project experience

SAP S/4Hana experience

Understanding of IFRS 17

3 plus years’ experience in finance system design and/or testing.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Finance

Business Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position