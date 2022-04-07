SAP Finance Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Scope of work:
Assist with IFRS 17 full balance sheet, income statement (both IFRS and Shareholder fund), and notes testing.
Tasks include:
Review and testing of integration between the following source systems and fund accounting engine:
S/4HANA General Ledger
SAP IA
Overlay Model
Review and testing of automation programmed in the FAE to generate IFRS 17 results
Testing the HFM integration between FAE and HFM to ensure that accounts are populated correctly.
Review and testing of consolidated IFRS 17 results within HFM
Assist with the build of extracts to populate HFM input packs. Linking the extracts to the HFM Input pack
Assist with the rebuild of key workbooks and reports
Experience:
- Bachelor of Commerce qualification or equivalent
- Recent Long Term Insurance experience is critical
- Understanding of accounting systems
- Sound Financial Services Industry and preferably Insurance Industry knowledge
- The following experience would be an advantage, however not required
- HFM experience
- Finance project experience
- SAP S/4Hana experience
- Understanding of IFRS 17
- 3 plus years’ experience in finance system design and/or testing.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Finance
- Business Analyst