Senior Back-end Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Apr 7, 2022

My client is looking for a Senior Backend Software Engineer
Hybrid WFH role, CPT. Brilliant company, crypto currency industry.
Amazing culture, benefits and career move.
Salary is dependent on experience.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience as a back-end Software Developer,
  • Prior experience in a technical position
  • College or University degree in Computer Science
  • Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.
  • Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2) frameworks.
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries
  • Proficiency in building web-based applications.
  • Familiarity with agile environments
  • Proficient Troubleshooting abilities
  • Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.
  • Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)
  • Experience building and integrating with RESTful API’s
  • Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment
  • GIT, Azure Pipelines
  • Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
  • Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.
  • Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.
  • Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.
  • Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

