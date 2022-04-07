Senior Back-end Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client is looking for a Senior Backend Software Engineer

Hybrid WFH role, CPT. Brilliant company, crypto currency industry.

Amazing culture, benefits and career move.

Salary is dependent on experience.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience as a back-end Software Developer,

Prior experience in a technical position

College or University degree in Computer Science

Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.

Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2) frameworks.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries

Proficiency in building web-based applications.

Familiarity with agile environments

Proficient Troubleshooting abilities

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)

Experience building and integrating with RESTful API’s

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment

GIT, Azure Pipelines

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.

Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.

Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

