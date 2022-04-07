Senior Back-end Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client is looking for a Senior Backend Software Engineer
Hybrid WFH role, CPT. Brilliant company, crypto currency industry.
Amazing culture, benefits and career move.
Salary is dependent on experience.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience as a back-end Software Developer,
- Prior experience in a technical position
- College or University degree in Computer Science
- Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.
- Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2) frameworks.
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
- Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries
- Proficiency in building web-based applications.
- Familiarity with agile environments
- Proficient Troubleshooting abilities
- Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.
- Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)
- Experience building and integrating with RESTful API’s
- Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment
- GIT, Azure Pipelines
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.
- Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.
- Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.