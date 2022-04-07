Senior BI Analyst (CH695) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for Senior BI Analysts to join their fast-growing, and exciting business in Retail (Stellenbosch) OR Business Banking (Sandton).

The purpose of these roles are to enable business to make better and faster decisions by utilising data and analytical skills to provide support to the wider Product Team, specified internal clients within the bank, and key business forums and committees.

Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering (Minimum)

Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Beneficial)

Experience

Minimum:

At least 5-6 years’ experience in a BI Analysis (or similar) role, including experience in data driven analytics and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles.

Nice to have:

Experience in the area of Credit

Technological skills:

Minimum:

Advanced Excel or Power BI (for Visualisation)

SQL or SAS for Database Work (Queries, join tables etc.)

Advanced Word

Ideal/Nice to have

AWS Quick Sight / Any visualisation tool

Visual Basic

AWS Certified Data Analytics

AWS Practitioner

Other Skills:

Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

Financial systems & procedures

Database design principle

Knowledge and understanding of the Operational environment

Key Tasks and Accountabilities

Take ownership and responsibility for allocated focus area

Delivery Business requirements

Translate business needs into data analysis and provide insights to steer decision making of the business.



Ensure the business requirement is documented appropriately to the correct standard.



Include projected timelines to address business need.



Discuss business requirement and timelines with Analytics Manager to prioritise tasks.



Prepare formal communication / feedback to stakeholders on developed report or requested analysis timeously and in an understandable format.



Responsible to review and provide feedback on data insights generated by team members.

Deliver Data Insights

Development of new report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights.



Maintenance and enhancement of existing report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights.



Distribution of report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights to clients.



Ensure report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights produced conform to the Data Analytics Life Cycle.

Stakeholder Engagement This includes taking ownership / operating as a primary contact for internal clients on 2 or more specific process/product area/channel/divisions

Quality Assurance Consistently produce business insight with pinpoint accuracy together with high quality recommendations that are ready for implementation and have direct benefit to bank

Level of Complexity Level of Analysis is very complex (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources / processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation which takes into account the business processes.

Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes Adhere to agreed housekeeping principles on internal folders and databases. Ensure regular reviews and clean-ups of own work. Adhere to analytics best practice to ensure continuity in all tasks. Assist with the establishment of processes to ensure effective resolution of all



Skills

Analytical Skills

Influencing Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Reporting Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Presenting and Communicating Information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing

Persuading and Influencing

Learning and Researching

Adapting and Responding to Change

Writing and Reporting

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

