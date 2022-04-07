Senior IT Engineer (Citrix)

Experience

– Minimum of 8 years working experience in the position’s related field of the IT industry

– Minimum of 6 years working experience with Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, Virtual Apps and/or Desktops on-premises and/or Citrix Cloud Service.

– General functional knowledge and understanding of networking, security, Windows Servers, server virtualisation, cloud services.

– Installation, configuration, and maintenance of session-based systems (RDSH, Windows Multisession, VDI)

– Scripting, application packaging experience beneficial.

Education

– Tertiary / industry related certifications

– Beneficial to have existing Microsoft, Citrix, or VMware certifications.

Other prerequisites

– Strong documentation skills

– Excellent communication skills

– Thrive in a team orientated environment

– Self-driven and motivated

– Continual certification drive

– Work well under pressure

– Expect to work after hours/weekends occasionally

– Inter-provincial travel to customer premises

– May be required to be based onsite at customer

– Valid driver’s license and own motor vehicle that is in working order and insured.

Roles and responsibilities

– Project design and implementation of technologies into customer environments on-premise and Cloud.

– Support in existing SLA customers includes assisting with post-project support in operational capacity.

– Diligent time logging in ticketing system.

Desired Skills:

Citrix

CC-CEM

CCP

VDI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

– winning tenders

– Platinum partner in Citrix

– Vacinnation policy

– High energy environment

– Client centric Company

– Hybrid Workimg Model

– Be part of a winning team

Employer & Job Benefits:

pension

medical

bonus

petrol claim

Learn more/Apply for this position