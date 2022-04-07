Senior IT Engineer (Citrix)

Experience
– Minimum of 8 years working experience in the position’s related field of the IT industry
– Minimum of 6 years working experience with Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, Virtual Apps and/or Desktops on-premises and/or Citrix Cloud Service.
– General functional knowledge and understanding of networking, security, Windows Servers, server virtualisation, cloud services.
– Installation, configuration, and maintenance of session-based systems (RDSH, Windows Multisession, VDI)
– Scripting, application packaging experience beneficial.
Education
– Tertiary / industry related certifications
– Beneficial to have existing Microsoft, Citrix, or VMware certifications.
Other prerequisites
– Strong documentation skills
– Excellent communication skills
– Thrive in a team orientated environment
– Self-driven and motivated
– Continual certification drive
– Work well under pressure
– Expect to work after hours/weekends occasionally
– Inter-provincial travel to customer premises
– May be required to be based onsite at customer
– Valid driver’s license and own motor vehicle that is in working order and insured.
Roles and responsibilities
– Project design and implementation of technologies into customer environments on-premise and Cloud.
– Support in existing SLA customers includes assisting with post-project support in operational capacity.
– Diligent time logging in ticketing system.
Desired Skills:
- Citrix
- CC-CEM
- CCP
- VDI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
– winning tenders
– Platinum partner in Citrix
– Vacinnation policy
– High energy environment
– Client centric Company
– Hybrid Workimg Model
– Be part of a winning team
Employer & Job Benefits:
- pension
- medical
- bonus
- petrol claim