Senior .NET Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Purpose

We’re looking for a Senior C# / .Net Developer to join our ever-growing production team. The Ideal

candidate must be able to take ideas from conception and then implement them, enjoys complex

projects and be able to contribute in all areas of the SDLC (Requirement gathering, planning,

development, testing, implementation, and post-go-live support) – Not just a “programmer/coder”

Functions [but not limited to]

Create .NET Core APIs and Razor Pages

Create [URL Removed] applications, pages and components

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Bug fixing and improving application performance

Attend daily stand-up, sprint kick-off and retrospectives with an Agile/SCRUM environment

Produce quality code

responsible and accountable for the delivery of work that you have committed to

Continuously improving your knowledge, at work and at home

Break down user stories into tasks and estimations

Work in a peer code-reviewed environment. You review my code, I review yours

Become a tech evangelist for systems that make you happy. We value ownership of your own destiny, and we want to spread the knowledge

Skills, Attributes & Qualifications

5 years+ experience as a software developer using .net/c#

Jvascript experince/knowledge

Experience with Agile development methodology

Experience with Databases

Understanding of workflow-based logic

Strong attention to detail and analytical skills

Excellent communication skill

