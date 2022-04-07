Senior Software Developer

Area: Braamfisher, Johannesburg
Our client is looking for a Senior Software DeveloperMinimum Requirements
- Grade 12 with Mathematics
- 5 years’ working experience in software development
- C# 9
- 3-5 years of solid industry experience with C# and ASP.NET
- SQL & relational database programming skills
- GIT,TDD, SOLID Principles
- Advantageous Xamarin, Java, Blazor, AngularJS, Typescript
Key Attributes
- Interpersonal and communication skills
- Team player
- Loyalty and strong commitment
- Highly structured and able to work independently when required
- Persistence
- Creative and analytical problem solving
- Integrity and honesty
- Self-driven and motivated
- Time and priority management
Duties & Responsibilities
- Define product requirements and create high-level architectural specifications, ensuring feasibility, functionality, and integration with existing systems/platforms
- Compile all documentation that form part of the software development lifecycle, such as user needs, functional and technical specifications, followed by development in order to enhance the design and improve maintainability of our product
- Monitor and optimize systems to ensure best performance,
- Adhere to predefined coding standards and best practices, documenting code appropriately for maintainability
- Translate requirements and use cases into technical designs and functional code
- Perform design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness
- Collaborate with internal clients, managers, business analysts and developers in a team environment
- Execute projects from initial concept through