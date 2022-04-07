Senior Software Developer

Area: Braamfisher, Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Senior Software DeveloperMinimum Requirements

Grade 12 with Mathematics

5 years’ working experience in software development

C# 9

3-5 years of solid industry experience with C# and ASP.NET

SQL & relational database programming skills

GIT,TDD, SOLID Principles

Advantageous Xamarin, Java, Blazor, AngularJS, Typescript

Key Attributes

Interpersonal and communication skills

Team player

Loyalty and strong commitment

Highly structured and able to work independently when required

Persistence

Creative and analytical problem solving

Integrity and honesty

Self-driven and motivated

Time and priority management

Duties & Responsibilities

Define product requirements and create high-level architectural specifications, ensuring feasibility, functionality, and integration with existing systems/platforms

Compile all documentation that form part of the software development lifecycle, such as user needs, functional and technical specifications, followed by development in order to enhance the design and improve maintainability of our product

Monitor and optimize systems to ensure best performance,

Adhere to predefined coding standards and best practices, documenting code appropriately for maintainability

Translate requirements and use cases into technical designs and functional code

Perform design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness

Collaborate with internal clients, managers, business analysts and developers in a team environment

Execute projects from initial concept through

